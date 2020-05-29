Traffic Stop Near York Results in Weapon and Drug Charges

YORK COUNTY- On Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, York County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 34 and road O. During the stop it was discovered that the driver, 26-year-old Linda Sonthixay of Lincoln, Nebraska, had an outstanding warrant and was driving on a suspended license. Ms. Sonthixay was taken into custody. During an inventory of the vehicle, controlled substances and a firearm were located. The passenger, 23-year-old Emily Francis, was also taken into custody.

Both subjects were charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Drug Money, Possession of a Controlled Substance (seven counts), Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ms. Sonthixay was additionally charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.