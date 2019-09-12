Traffic Stop Results in Drug Bust At York Interchange

YORK-The York County Sherriff’s office conducted a stop on 2019 Chevrolet Impala at the York interchange, at the Petro Travel Store. During that stop, they found 26 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000. The Deputy deployed a K-9 on the vehicle and indicated there was a presence of the substance in the vehicle. The driver, Juan Pacheco of Washington has been arrested on charges relating to bulk marijuana.