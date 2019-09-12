YORK-The York County Sherriff’s office conducted a stop on 2019 Chevrolet Impala at the York interchange, at the Petro Travel Store. During that stop, they found 26 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000. The Deputy deployed a K-9 on the vehicle and indicated there was a presence of the substance in the vehicle. The driver, Juan Pacheco of Washington has been arrested on charges relating to bulk marijuana.
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Bust At York Interchange
