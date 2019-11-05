class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418858 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Traffic stopped on I-80 Tuesday afternoon btwn Gothenburg and Brady

BY KRVN News | November 5, 2019
Courtesy/ Cassy Kvasnicka. Traffic was stopped for about an hour on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon November 5, 2019 as Nebraska State Patrol was making a traffic stop.

Traffic was stopped on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 207 between Gothenburg and Brady in both directions for about an hour Tueday afternoon due to a traffic stop taking place by the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of a vehicle refused to stop for law enforcement around 3:30pm and led them on a low-speed chase. The driver was taken into custody shortly before 4:30pm and eastbound traffic was allowed to resume. Westbound traffic opened up shortly before 5:00pm.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte.

 

