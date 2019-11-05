Traffic stopped on I-80 Tuesday afternoon btwn Gothenburg and Brady

Traffic was stopped on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 207 between Gothenburg and Brady in both directions for about an hour Tueday afternoon due to a traffic stop taking place by the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of a vehicle refused to stop for law enforcement around 3:30pm and led them on a low-speed chase. The driver was taken into custody shortly before 4:30pm and eastbound traffic was allowed to resume. Westbound traffic opened up shortly before 5:00pm.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte.