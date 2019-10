UTICA- At around 3:40 P.M., a vehicle was totaled when it collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. The accident occurred at the crossing near Road W. Train traffic was stopped completely and crossings were blocked so rescue personnel could work.

According to a York County deputy, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was taken to York General Hospital. Utica Fire and Rescue along with the York County Sherrif’s Department responded to the scene.