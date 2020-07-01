Treasurer Murante Announces EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge to Support Youth Financial Education

A new challenge, taking place during the month of July, equips students with money management skills and encourages financial learnings to combat “COVID slide”

July 1, 2020 (Lincoln, NE) — Treasurer John Murante today announced the kick-off of the EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge in Nebraska, taking place throughout the month of July. The EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge is a first-of-its-kind nationwide financial literacy challenge for high school students, bringing together state treasurer offices to support financial education.

Education leaders are already bracing for a worse “summer slide” this year for students whose schools were shut down to curb the spread of coronavirus. New research from NWEA suggests the “COVID slide” is going to be significantly worse, with projections suggesting major academic impacts from COVID closures for students, especially in mathematics. The Treasurer’s Challenge is designed to engage students with fun, educational content that is self-paced and easily accessible from home.

The one-month challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, and supported by state treasurer’s offices nationwide, features five digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will share what they hope to do after high school and how what they learned during the Challenge will help them turn that into a reality. One student essay will be selected as the winner of the EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge and will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

“During this time of continued uncertainty, and with many families finding their summer plans upended, my office is committed to engaging communities, increasing financial literacy, and driving impactful change,” Murante said. “We are proud to support parents and student at this time through the EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge and hope it will help drive dinner-table conversations about important financial topics as these students plan for their future.”

Participating students will gain new skills to create a personalized financial decision-making framework that they can apply to their lives now and in the future. Topics include spending and saving, credit and debt, employment and income, investing, and insurance.

“Across the country, families are facing unprecedented uncertainties and challenges. Parents are dealing with the loss of income or are settling into balancing work and child care as best they can, while students are facing a summer of continued social distancing with few activities or camps,” said Ray Martinez, founder, and president, of EVERFI. “We’ve always been committed to helping student increase their financial literacy, and during this time we are also working to help parent feel secure – and help students stay engaged. The EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge is a fun way for students to compete with their peers while social distancing and better preparing themselves for life after high school.”

To learn more about the EVERFI Treasurer’s Summer Challenge, visit https://nest.everfi-next.net/welcome/treasurers-challenge.