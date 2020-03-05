class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444784 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Tabloid to be Published in Nebraska Newspapers | KRVN Radio

Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Tabloid to be Published in Nebraska Newspapers

BY State Treasurer's Office | March 5, 2020
Nebraska Treasurer Candidate John Murante at KNEB studios May 9, 2018. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

(Lincoln, NE) Treasurer John Murante announced today the 2020 Unclaimed Property Annual Report will be published in 16 Nebraska newspapers in the coming weeks, beginning March 8 in the Omaha World-Herald and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

“I encourage Nebraskans to check the Unclaimed Property Report for their own names and the names of their businesses, as well as the names of family members and friends. We may have property you are entitled to, and we want to get you your money,” Murante said.

“While the Unclaimed Property Report is a valuable way for the public to find out about any holdings they may be unaware of, I want to encourage everyone to check out our online database at www.NebraskaLostCash.gov, which is constantly updated.”

The 2020 Tabloid represents $22,786,778 in new unclaimed property reported since last year’s publication. The report will be published as a 28-page tabloid insert in 16 Nebraska newspapers, as required by State Statute, according to the following schedule:

Sunday, March 8:                     Omaha World Herald

                                                Scottsbluff Star-Herald

Friday, March 20:                     Holdrege Citizen

                                                McCook Gazette

Saturday, March 21:                 Beatrice Daily Sun

                                                Columbus Telegram

                                                Fremont Tribune

                                                Hastings Tribune

                                                Kearney Hub

                                                Norfolk Daily News

                                                York News-Times

Sunday, March 22:                   Grand Island Independent

                                                Lincoln Journal Star

                                                North Platte Telegraph

Wednesday, March 25:             Alliance Times-Herald

                                                Sidney Sun-Telegraph

The Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $13,663,918 in unclaimed property and paid 17,786 claims in 2019, up from 16,932 claims in 2018.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
