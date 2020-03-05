Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Tabloid to be Published in Nebraska Newspapers

(Lincoln, NE) Treasurer John Murante announced today the 2020 Unclaimed Property Annual Report will be published in 16 Nebraska newspapers in the coming weeks, beginning March 8 in the Omaha World-Herald and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
“I encourage Nebraskans to check the Unclaimed Property Report for their own names and the names of their businesses, as well as the names of family members and friends. We may have property you are entitled to, and we want to get you your money,” Murante said.
“While the Unclaimed Property Report is a valuable way for the public to find out about any holdings they may be unaware of, I want to encourage everyone to check out our online database at www.NebraskaLostCash.gov, which is constantly updated.”
The 2020 Tabloid represents $22,786,778 in new unclaimed property reported since last year’s publication. The report will be published as a 28-page tabloid insert in 16 Nebraska newspapers, as required by State Statute, according to the following schedule:
Sunday, March 8: Omaha World Herald
Scottsbluff Star-Herald
Friday, March 20: Holdrege Citizen
McCook Gazette
Saturday, March 21: Beatrice Daily Sun
Columbus Telegram
Fremont Tribune
Hastings Tribune
Kearney Hub
Norfolk Daily News
York News-Times
Sunday, March 22: Grand Island Independent
Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
Wednesday, March 25: Alliance Times-Herald
Sidney Sun-Telegraph
The Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $13,663,918 in unclaimed property and paid 17,786 claims in 2019, up from 16,932 claims in 2018.