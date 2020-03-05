Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Tabloid to be Published in Nebraska Newspapers

(Lincoln, NE) Treasurer John Murante announced today the 2020 Unclaimed Property Annual Report will be published in 16 Nebraska newspapers in the coming weeks, beginning March 8 in the Omaha World-Herald and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

“I encourage Nebraskans to check the Unclaimed Property Report for their own names and the names of their businesses, as well as the names of family members and friends. We may have property you are entitled to, and we want to get you your money,” Murante said.

“While the Unclaimed Property Report is a valuable way for the public to find out about any holdings they may be unaware of, I want to encourage everyone to check out our online database at www.NebraskaLostCash.gov, which is constantly updated.”

The 2020 Tabloid represents $22,786,778 in new unclaimed property reported since last year’s publication. The report will be published as a 28-page tabloid insert in 16 Nebraska newspapers, as required by State Statute, according to the following schedule:

Sunday, March 8: Omaha World Herald

Scottsbluff Star-Herald

Friday, March 20: Holdrege Citizen

McCook Gazette

Saturday, March 21: Beatrice Daily Sun

Columbus Telegram

Fremont Tribune

Hastings Tribune

Kearney Hub

Norfolk Daily News

York News-Times

Sunday, March 22: Grand Island Independent

Lincoln Journal Star

North Platte Telegraph

Wednesday, March 25: Alliance Times-Herald

Sidney Sun-Telegraph

The Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $13,663,918 in unclaimed property and paid 17,786 claims in 2019, up from 16,932 claims in 2018.