Trenton Fire Department Houses Historic Engine

The Trenton Fire Department hosts a 9/11 responder in its fleet.

Bob Hovey, fire chief, feels a sense of pride with the community and the engine holding historic significance in the town.

The fire engine responded to the Pentagon attack 18 years ago on Sept. 11, and was given the responder emblem from the United States government.

The engine currently hauls equipment, hosts a generator for emergencies, and has air packs, among other uses.

“A few of our guys say, ‘If only that truck could tell the stories,” said Hovey.