Trenton man accused of Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Person

A Trenton man faces a felony charge in connection with an incident in Trenton early Tuesday morning that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The Hitchcock County Attorney’s Office has filed a single charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person against 30-year-old Ace Anderson. Hitchcock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30am Tuesday at a Trenton residence. A man, identified as Anderson, was visiting the residence was then asked to leave. Anderson was reported to have then fired a handgun outside the residence.

According to a court record, Anderson approached the deputies and pulled a handgun. A deputy fired one shot striking Anderson who was initially taken to a McCook hospital and then transferred to a Lincoln hospital. His condition was not available. The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Anderson was previously convicted of Third Degree Assault on an Officer for a Hitchcock County case in 2014.