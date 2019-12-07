Tri-City Food Fight Helps Everyone to Have a Happy Holiday

Kearney, Neb., — The Tri-City Food Fight has begun. It’s not as messy as it sounds. The Food Fight is the annual competition between the Archway in Kearney, The Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and the Hastings Museum to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries. This year’s Food Fight will run through January 2, 2020.

Last year, The Archway came in third with 2,390 pounds in donations. Stuhr Museum in Grand Island was second with a total of 4,288 pounds and the Hastings Museum took first place with a staggering 7,143 pounds in food donations. The big winners were, of course, area food pantries. About 12% of Nebraska’s population lives below the poverty level and food pantries can provide a vital hand up to families who are struggling to overcome economic hardship.

“Through projects like the Tri-City Food Fight,” says Archway marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori, “we are able to strengthen our role as a community resource. We appreciate the support of the Central Nebraska community in the effort to help everyone have a happy holiday season.”

You can participate by bringing non-perishable food items to the Archway during our Winter Wonderland event on December 8 from 2-5 or anytime during our regular hours, Mon – Sat 9-5 and Sun 12-5. Or drop your food donations off at collection sites throughout Kearney – The Kearney Area Children’s Museum, The World Theater, Trails and Rails Museum, the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, performances of the Handbell Choir and Elf at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, and at First United Methodist Church.

