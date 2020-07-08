Troopers Arrest 16 Impaired Drivers during Fourth of July Weekend

Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed 16 impaired drivers from the road during the weekend surrounding Independence Day.

During the enforcement effort, which ran from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, troopers performed high visibility patrols throughout Nebraska. The effort was in cooperation with several local law enforcement agencies across the state.

In addition to the 16 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, troopers also issued citations for driving under suspension (16), minor in possession (2), open container (9), no proof of insurance (6), no seat belt (5), improper child restraint (2), and speeding (292), including 17 for driving at 100 miles per hour or more.

Troopers also performed 137 motorist assists throughout the Independence Day weekend. The three-day effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $17,700 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.