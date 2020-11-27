Troopers Arrest Driver after Multi-State Pursuit Ends in Omaha

Omaha, Neb. — Thursday, Nov. 26 — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the Council Bluffs Police Department, have arrested a driver after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle that crossed the Nebraska-Iowa border multiple times early Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Thursday, NSP was notified that a vehicle had fled a traffic stop with the Council Bluffs Police Department and was traveling toward Nebraska on Interstate 480. A trooper observed the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, traveling at 81 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone on I-480 as it entered Nebraska.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and fled southbound on I-480. The vehicle then entered Interstate 80, traveling eastbound toward Iowa. The trooper discontinued the pursuit at the Iowa border. CBPD officers took over the pursuit and were able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle, but it traveled back into Nebraska on I-80.

NSP troopers again pursued the vehicle as it turned northbound onto I-480 before exiting and beginning to drive on surface streets near the Martha Street exit. Near 28th and Harney a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Silverado to a stop. The driver then fled on foot, climbed over a fence, and fled back toward I-480 on foot. Troopers were able to locate the suspect at the Farnam Bridge over I-480 and take him into custody without further incident.

The driver, Christopher Holsten, 34, of Bellevue, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving stolen property – over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.