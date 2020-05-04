Troopers Arrest Escaped YRTC Juvenile Following Pursuit

MAY 4, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a juvenile, who had escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, following a pursuit near Grand Island.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Monday, a trooper was notified that the escapee was possibly traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a stolen vehicle. The trooper located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, traveling eastbound and speeding near Wood River at mile marker 299. The trooper was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 125 miles per hour. At mile marker 318, another trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips to bring the suspect vehicle to stop.

A 17-year-old male was immediately taken into custody. He was cited for theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and several traffic violations. The juvenile was lodged at the Kearney YRTC.

Three juvenile escapees remain at large. Anyone with information about these juveniles should contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555, or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000.