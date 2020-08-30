Troopers Arrest Suspect after Stolen Vehicle Crashes in East Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Omaha man following an incident in northeast Lincoln Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Saturday, NSP received information about a Bentley Arnage that had been stolen from a residence in Lincoln. Shortly before 8:45 a.m. a trooper located the vehicle as it pulled into the gas station at 84th and Cornhusker Highway. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled.

The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed westbound into Lincoln. The trooper followed, but did not attempt to keep up with the vehicle as it continued westbound and crossed into the wrong lane to pass other vehicles. Moments later, near 70th and Cornhusker, the Bentley collided with another vehicle, a Jeep Grand Summit, and lost control.

The driver then jumped from the Bentley as it was still moving and fled on foot. The trooper arrived at the scene seconds later and pursued the driver on foot. As the suspect resisted arrested, the trooper successfully deployed a taser to take the suspect into custody.

The driver, Dalton Walker, 26, of Omaha, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, theft by receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. The suspect was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus for medical clearance and was then lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Summit was medically cleared on scene. The Lincoln Police Department is the investigating agency for the crash.