Troopers Arrest Two after Pursuit near North Platte

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 — North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people after a pursuit that ended near North Platte Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Buick Encore speeding near Hershey, at mile marker 164, on Interstate 80. The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper learned that the passenger of the Encore, Taylon Hill, 22, of New York, New York, had an active warrant for his arrest.

As the trooper attempted to make an arrest, the Encore fled the traffic stop eastbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Encore reached speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour during the pursuit. Additional troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The Encore exited at North Platte, at mile marker 179, and came to a stop at a truck stop. The entire pursuit lasted approximately ten minutes.

Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger, Hill, then fled the scene on foot north towards I-80, but was quickly apprehended by additional troopers, as well as Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Platte Police Officers. The driver, Christian Hall, 22, of Little Rock, Arkansas, remained with the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers found multiple financial transaction devices in the vehicle, including several fraudulent credit cards.

Hall was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of forgery devices, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. Hill was arrested for false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, as well as the outstanding warrant. Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.