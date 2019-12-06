Troopers, Deputies Arrest Man Following Multi-County Pursuit

DECEMBER 5, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the Seward and York County Sheriff’s Offices, arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit Thursday.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., NSP was informed that the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a white Infiniti traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Utica. Multiple troopers responded from the York area. Troopers joined the pursuit as the vehicle had exited I-80 and began traveling westbound on Highway 34 near Waco.

The vehicle then turned south on Highway 81 and re-entered I-80 traveling eastbound at the York interchange, near mile marker 353. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 147 miles per hour. The driver then lost control near mile marker 372 and was stopped by troopers and sheriff’s deputies.

The driver, Samuel Spencer, 22, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was immediately taken into custody. A passenger was also apprehended, but later released. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes.

Spencer were transported to the Seward County Jail. Charges are pending with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.