Troopers Find 211 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stops

DECEMBER 17, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops Monday.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. MT, a trooper observed a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 116 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, 26, of Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. CT, another trooper observed a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 273 near Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of clandestine activity. Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 95 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Patricia Jolly, 57, of Pearl, Mississippi was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. Jolly was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.