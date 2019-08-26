class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403879 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY NSP | August 26, 2019
Troopers Find 270 LBs of Marijuana, THC Cartridges in Traffic Stop

AUGUST 26, 2019 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Carolina man and seized approximately 270 pounds of marijuana and several thousand THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday, August 22, a trooper observed a Dodge Ram pickup make an improper lane change near Giltner at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from the covered bed of the truck.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 270 pounds of marijuana, more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges, and 2 pounds of THC concentrate.

The driver, David Shang, 27, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Shang was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

