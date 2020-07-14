Troopers Find 42 LBs of Marijuana during I-80 Traffic Stop

SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Maryland man and seized 42 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. MT Sunday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Genesis speeding at mile marker 57 near Sidney. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 42 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the trunk.

The driver, Ryan Chun, 29, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound. Chun was lodged in Cheyenne County Corrections.