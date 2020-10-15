class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491483 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Troopers Find 60 LBs of Marijuana in Dawson County Traffic Stop | KRVN Radio

Troopers Find 60 LBs of Marijuana in Dawson County Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 15, 2020
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Christopher Ryan-Goetze, Hannah Umpstead

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Darr.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion fail to signal a turn after it exited I-80 at mile marker 231.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana contained in bags in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, 30 year old Christopher Ryan-Goetze,  and passenger, 24 year old Hannah Umpstead, both of Denver, Colorado, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Both persons were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

