class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437828 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Troopers locate 126 LBs of Marijuana over weekend | KRVN Radio

Troopers locate 126 LBs of Marijuana over weekend

BY Nebraska State Patrol | February 3, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Troopers locate 126 LBs of Marijuana over weekend
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. A January 31, 2020 seizure of 69 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags in a vehicle in the North Platte parking lot.

FEBRUARY 3, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized 126 pounds of marijuana during events over the weekend.

Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. CT, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in North Platte. The trooper detected criminal activity and an NSP K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 69 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags in the vehicle. The driver, Calvin Simmons, 56, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. A February 2, 2020 traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sidney yielded 57 pounds of marijuana concealed inside suitcases.

 

Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. MT, a trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 48 near Sidney. During the traffic stop, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 57 pounds of marijuana concealed inside suitcases. The driver, Johnathan Neely, 46, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments