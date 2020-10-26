Troopers Respond to Over 170 Snow-Related Incidents

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to dozens of snow-related incidents as most of Nebraska experienced its first snowfall of the season. From Sunday through the Monday morning commute, troopers responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on Nebraska roads.

“The last couple days have provided a reminder of how quickly driving conditions can change with freezing rain or snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the weather improves this week, we encourage all drivers to remember this snow event and keep their winter driving skills ready for the upcoming season.”

Troopers responded to 45 property damage or personal injury crashes throughout the state from Sunday to Monday morning. Troopers also assisted 125 motorists in need of help after a slide-off, disabled vehicle, or other travel issue. Troopers also assisted outside agencies in several situations.

“Our partners at NDOT were prepared for this storm and worked quickly as the snow fell,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Throughout the upcoming winter season, we know that NDOT teams and our troopers will remain ready to help during any winter weather event.”

Any motorist in need of assistance on Nebraska roads can call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. Drivers are also encouraged to download the Nebraska 511 smartphone app or bookmark www.511.nebraska.gov and always check road conditions before beginning to travel in winter weather.