Troopers Tip-Off State Tourney Traffic Enforcement

MARCH 11, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — As high school basketball teams and fans travel to Lincoln for the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, Nebraska State Troopers will be patrolling the roads to make sure all arrive safely.

The NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament runs from March 12-14 in Lincoln, featuring high school teams from across Nebraska. Troopers will perform high-visibility enforcement in the Lincoln area as well as throughout the state during the tournament. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“The state basketball tournaments gather athletes and fans from across Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “While only six teams will leave with a championship, safe driving can ensure that all players and fans remember the tournament for action on the court, rather than tragedy on the road.”

Travelers are urged to stay up-to-date on the forecast as weather projections show the potential for precipitation that could include snow in many areas of the state late this week. All motorists can monitor road conditions through Nebraska 511.

“March is known for madness on the basketball court,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Let’s all do our part to keep the madness off the road by following traffic safety laws, avoiding distracted or impaired driving, and always wearing a seat belt.”

Any motorist who needs assistance or would like to report a dangerous driver can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline, who can dispatch a Trooper to help.