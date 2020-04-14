TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 66 total cases. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include three (3) Dawson County residents; three (3) Buffalo County residents:

Dawson County

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 30s

Buffalo County

2 males in their 50s

1 male in his 30s

“We appreciate all the efforts of our citizens to stop the spread of COVID-19. We offer a gentle reminder that social distancing and washing your hands are the two most crucial ways to slow the spread of the virus,” states Assistant Director Glenda Fraber. “Although the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings, TRPHD supports Governor Ricketts in urging our community to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy, including staying home when you are sick.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts | Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing | April 14, 2020

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy