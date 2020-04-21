TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. See below for full details.

Cumulative District Total Positive Cases: 244* New District Cases Today: 2 New Buffalo County Cases: 0 New Dawson County Cases: 2 · 1 male in his 40s · 1 male in his 60s New Phelps County Cases-0 New Kearney County Cases-0 New Franklin County Cases-0 New Gosper County Cases-0 New Harlan County Cases-0

Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted continued enhanced testing in the Lexington community Monday and Tuesday with an updated total of 338 tests performed over the last week. Area businesses, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.