TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

BY Two Rivers Public Health Department | April 4, 2020
Courtesy/Two Rivers Public Health Department

 

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, Buffalo county residents
identified as a married couple in their 20s. Both are isolating at home. The health department releases case numbers daily
to inform our citizens of the prevalence of COVID-19 locally. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska&#39;s cases via
its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to
be screened over the phone. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults
and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the
CDC.
People in these higher-risk groups should:
 Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.
 Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
 When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
 Avoid crowds as much as possible.
 Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being
exposed.
Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report
said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between
DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be
considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular
county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be
removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest
information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of
operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
