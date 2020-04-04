TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, Buffalo county residents
identified as a married couple in their 20s. Both are isolating at home. The health department releases case numbers daily
to inform our citizens of the prevalence of COVID-19 locally. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska's cases via
its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to
be screened over the phone. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults
and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the
CDC.
People in these higher-risk groups should:
Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.
Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
Avoid crowds as much as possible.
Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being
exposed.
Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report
said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.
*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between
DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be
considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular
county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be
removed from the case count.
DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest
information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of
operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.