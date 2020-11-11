Truck driver sentenced to 70 months for transporting Fentanyl

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced that Felipe Genao Minaya, 49, of Nagua, Dominican Republic, was sentenced on November 6, 2020 by a federal judge for Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Minaya received a sentence of 70 months’ imprisonment with a three-year term of supervised release to follow. There is no parole in the federal system.

On April 26, 2018, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper conducted an Interstate 80 traffic stop in Buffalo County on an NNN Transport semi-truck hauling a refrigerated trailer for a traffic violation. The driver, Minaya, was an employee of NNN Transport, and the passenger, Nelson Nicholas Nunez-Acosta, was the company owner. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. While inspecting the refrigerator unit inside the trailer, the trooper determined that there was a hidden compartment concealed behind the unit. After accessing the hidden compartment, the trooper discovered 42 bricks containing 118 pounds of fentanyl.

Minaya became suspicious when Nunez-Acosta flew from New Jersey to California to meet him regarding picking up a load. Minaya eventually learned that he was transporting something illegal, but wasn’t told what. Nunez-Acosta has also pleaded guilty to the same charge and sentencing is set for November 13, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.