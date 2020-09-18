Trump Administration Invests $776,960 in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for Rural Nebraska

Investment to Help 39 Agricultural Producers or Businesses

Lincoln, Neb. Sept. 4, 2020 – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $776,960 to save and create energy in rural Nebraska.

“The investments announced today will help many rural businesses and agricultural producers to save on energy costs which will allow them to reinvest into their farm or business, helping the rural economy,” said Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser for USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Nebraska in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Listed by county are Nebraska’s recipients:

Antelope:

PUDENZ FARMS, INC.-Plainville-$7,625-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of two new, more efficient electric irrigation motors. Resulting in $3,065 per year in savings, save 109,204 kWh of electricity per year (65.33%), enough electricity to power 10 homes.

BRIAN SMITH-Orchard-$18,632-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a new and more efficient 100 H.P. electric motor and the installation of the variable frequency drive. Resulting in $13,866 per year in savings, save 283,759 kWh of electricity per year (73.45%), enough electricity to power 26 homes.

Box Butte:

GNL, INC.-Alliance-$16,400 loan, $8,214 grant-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC), light-emitting diode (LED) lighting and overhead door. Resulting in $9,152 per year in savings, save 139,222 kWh of electricity per year (37%), enough electricity to power 12 homes.

Buffalo:

STOCKMEN’S BAR AND GRILL, INC.-Amherst-$13,022-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient HVAC system and insulated roof system. Resulting in $4,845 per year in savings, save 13,951 kWh

of electricity per year (57%), enough electricity to power one home.

Chase:

MADDUX RANCH COMPANY-Wauneta-$16,737-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of two electric irrigation motors. Resulting in $10,824 per year in savings, save 210,724 kWh of electricity per year (65.33%), enough electricity to power 19 homes.

Clay:

THUNDERBIRD FARMS, INC.-Fairfield-$5,656-Energy efficiency improvement:

purchase and installation of an electric irrigation motor. Resulting in $16,972 per year in savings, save 28,992 kWh of electricity per year (76.94%), enough electricity to power two homes.

Cumming:

JEFFREY TIMMERMAN-West Point-$18,969-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $6,373.36 per year in savings, save 151,294 kWh of electricity per year (50.91%), enough electricity to power 13 homes.

Fillmore:

STENGEL LAND & CATTLE COMPANY, LLC-Shickley-$31,918-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase of a corner system, underground wire, and sub-surface drip irrigation system. Realizing $395 per year in savings, save 4,205 kWh (57.19%).

Franklin:

MERRILL GRAMKE-Upland-$20,000-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a 75 HP electric motor, abandon and replace well, add drop span to existing pivot to convert gravity acres to pivot. Realizing $13.67 per year in savings, save 105,951 kWh of electricity per year (86.50%), enough electricity to power nine homes.

Hamilton:

DEAN KLUTE-Hampton-$10,500-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $6,078 per year in savings, save 78,210 kWh of electricity per year (44%), enough electricity to power seven homes.

Hayes:

SCOTT’S GROCERY LLC-Hayes Center-$4,135-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of new, more efficient coolers and LED lighting upgrades. Realizing $2,418 per year in savings, save 24,607 kWh of electricity per year (52.1%), enough electricity to power two homes.

Holt:

NORMAN ELSBERRY-Orchard-$5,019-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a 100 H.P. electric motor. Realizing $5,839 per year in savings, save 132,248 kWh of electricity per year (65.33%), enough electricity to power 12 homes.

Knox/Lancaster:

OSNI PONCA, LLC-Lincoln-$29,352-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of coolers, freezers, and LED lighting. Realizing $19,608 per year in savings, save 200,218 kWh of electricity per year (68%), enough electricity to power 18 homes.

Lincoln:

GARY BRUNS-Pierce-$3,844-Renewable energy: purchase and install a 1140W solar array for stock wells. Realizing $2,832.58 per year in savings, generating 22,478 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power two homes.

EUGENE HOLM-Wallace-$5,053-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new and more efficient 75 HP electric motor. Realizing $4,216 per year in savings, save 17,832 kWh of electricity per year (25%), enough electricity to power one home.

Lincoln/Logan:

GREGORY DETERDING-North Platte-$4,184-Renewable energy: purchase and install 1140W solar for stock wells. Realizing $1,529 per year in savings, generating 11,025 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power one home.

Perkins:

DAY LAND & CATTLE-Madrid-$3,393-Renewable energy: purchase and install water pump systems with three solar panels for two stock wells. Realizing $5,989 per year in savings, generate 70,064 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power six homes.

BRUCE JOHNSON-Highland, IL-$6,415-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a 125HP motor. Realizing $469 per year in savings, save 175,215 kWh of electricity per year (75%), enough electricity to power 16 homes.

WILLIAM ROBERTSON-Elsie-$8,995-Renewable energy: purchase and install two 1365W solar arrays with submersible pumps and pipeline. Realizing a generation of 90,289 kWh of electricity per year, enough electricity to power eight homes.

Phelps/Kearney:

MARY PAULSEN-Funk-$43,171-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of a two center pivots, well, pump, 60 HP electric motor, pump panel, underground pipe and wire. Realizing $3,191 per year in savings, save 204,121 kWh of electricity per year (78%), enough electricity to power 18 homes.

Pierce:

DEAN KOEHLER-Pierce-$36,818-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and install a more efficient mixed-flow grain dryer. Realizing $13,028 per year in savings, save 627,128 kWh of electricity per year (83%), enough electricity to power 57 homes.

Platte:

B SON FARM, LLC-St. Edward-$31,744-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $2,618 per year in savings, save 59,292 kWh of electricity per year (70.09%), enough electricity to power five homes.

TIMOTHY FOLTZ-Humphrey-$15,025-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $7,855 per year in savings, save 244,763 kWh of electricity per year (41.78%), enough electricity to power 22 homes.

DARYL HERCHENBACH-Lindsay-$19,337-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $9,760.25 per year in

savings, save 232,607 kWh of electricity per year (74.25%), enough electricity to power 21 homes.

MATTHEW JARECKI-Lindsay-$20,000-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of an electric motor. Realizing $11,747 per year in savings, save 298,835 kWh of electricity per year (35%), enough electricity to power 27 homes.

Saline:

FOODMART II INC.-Crete-$19,500-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and

installation of 28 new freezer cases. Realizing $11,240 per year in savings, save 122,444 kWh of electricity per year (61%), enough electricity to power 11 homes.

WITT’S END HOMESTEAD, L.L.C.-Western-$13,375-Renewable energy: purchase

and install a 24.8 kW solar array. Realizing $5,470 per year in savings, generating 38,127 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power three homes.

Saunders:

REBELLION FABRICATION LLC-Wahoo-$37,755-Energy efficiency improvements:

purchase and installation of LED high bay fixtures, LED flat panels, exterior wall packs with LED lights, HVAC units, tube bender, and saw. Realizing $9,100 per year in savings, save 108,778 kWh of electricity per year (58%), enough electricity to power 10 homes.

Scotts Bluff:

ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT COMPANY-Scottsbluff-$40,870-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and installation of insulation, HVAC, and lighting upgrades. Realizing $6,907.76 per year in savings, save 218,470 kWh of electricity per year (58.09%), enough electricity to power 20 homes.

PIVO, INC.-Scottsbluff-$62,148-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase and

installation of roof and insulation upgrades. Realizing $5,697.48 per year in savings, save 108,753 kWh of electricity per year (81.82%), enough electricity to power ten homes.

Sheridan:

SACKERS LLC-Hay Springs-$1,875-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new more efficient compressor and condenser. Realizing $1,548 per year in savings, save 14,044 kWh of electricity per year (47%), enough electricity to power one home.

MARK TIENSVOLD-Rushville-$10,248-Renewable energy: purchase and install a 25.46 kW solar array. Realizing $7,987.80 per year in savings and generating 39,939 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power three homes.

Sioux:

LORIE LEA HAMAKER-Harrison-$3,495-Renewable energy: purchase and install 570W solar array for stock wells. Realizing $1,638.62 per year in savings, generating 11,270 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power one home.

PALM FARMING PARTNERSHIP-Gering-$4,580-Renewable energy: purchase and install a four solar array for stock wells. Realizing $4,364.80 per year in savings, generating 26,541 kWh of electricity per year, enough to power two homes.

Thurston:

AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO.-Pender-$15,041-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of LED lighting. Realizing $39,273 per year in savings, save 405,832 kWh of electricity per year (71.4%), enough electricity to power 37 homes.

Valley:

ACE & IDA INC. DBA ORD LOCKER-Ord-$77,306-Energy efficiency improvements: purchase of lighting upgrade, refrigeration, HVAC, upgraded smoker and water heater, improve insulation as well as insulated cooler wall panels and under floor insulation. Resulting in $12,087 per year in savings, save 169,882 kWh (60.38%), enough to power 15 homes.

SCRATCHTOWN BREWING COMPANY, LLC-Ord-$14,529-Renewable energy: purchase and install a 24.09 kW solar array. Realizing $3,281 per year in savings, generating 32,359 kWh of electricity per year (70%), enough to power two homes.

Wheeler:

SCOTT PLUGGE-Bartlett-$26,442-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, more efficient grain dryer. Realizing $29,046 per year in savings, save 701,606 kWh of electricity per year (65.49%), enough electricity to power 64 homes.

York:

JANZEN LAND, INC.-Henderson-$45,638-Energy efficiency improvement: purchase and installation of a new, high efficiency grain dryer. Realizing $16,329 per year in savings, save 347,732 kWh of electricity per year (75.23%), enough electricity to power 32 homes.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

For more information contact Nebraska Energy Coordinator Jeff Carpenter at

402-437-5554 or jeff.carpenter@usda.gov.