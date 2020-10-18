class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491970 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Trump lashes back at Nebraska Sen. Sasse after criticism

BY Associated Press | October 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator “a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment” to the state.

The president’s Twitter attack Saturday came after Sasse told constituents in a telephone town hall Wednesday that Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” mocks Christian evangelicals in private, and “kisses dictators’ butts.”

Sasse is running for a second term in a reliably red state. He made his comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticize a president of his own party. A spokesman has said the same things to the president.

