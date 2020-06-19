TSCI inmate death

Lincoln, Neb. — 61 year old Randy Harms died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday. He was serving 45- to 60-years for convictions out of Custer County that included attempted first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Harms’ sentence started on March 20, 2008.

Harms was under treatment for long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.