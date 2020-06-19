class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468153 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
TSCI inmate death

BY Department of Correctional Services | June 19, 2020
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Correctional Services -- Randy Harms.

Lincoln, Neb. — 61 year old Randy Harms  died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) just before 4:00 a.m.  Thursday.  He was serving 45- to 60-years for convictions out of Custer County that included attempted first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Harms’ sentence started on March 20, 2008.

Harms was under treatment for long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

