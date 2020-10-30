TSCI staff member injured in assault  

October 30, 2020 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Thursday, October 29, 2020, resulting in serious injuries.

The assault happened after the staff member had given the inmate multiple directives to return to his housing unit and to stop blocking the doorway. He refused. The inmate punched the staff member multiple times, knocking her to the ground. Additional personnel responded to the scene. One deployed pepper spray in order to stop the attack. Soon after, the inmate was placed in restraints.

The housing area where the assault occurred was placed on modified operations while the investigation into the incident continued. The staff person was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.