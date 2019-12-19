Twin Platte Natural Resources District Approved for 1.6 million dollar grant for new Water Data Program

Wednesday Dec. 18, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) was awarded a 1.6 million dollar grant from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for the new TPNRD Water Data Program. The grant funds come from the Water Sustainability Fund.

The TPNRD’s new Water Data Program is a result of the TPNRD Integrated Management Plan (IMP). The new Water Data Program is being developed to help each grower know the amount of irrigation water being applied on a field by field basis. The TPNRD has contracts with local well drillers to receive accurate flow rates. Partnerships with electrical companies are being developed to automate the download of electrical smart meter readings. All of these components combined will then automatically calculate water use on daily intervals and will be stored in an online database called AgHub.

The electrical companies, well drillers, TPNRD, and GiSC are working together to provide easy viewing of grower’s water data from their cell phone or computers. This information can save producers from irrigating when it is not needed. Receiving this grant is a huge step in helping the TPNRD provide information to the local irrigators to help them know how much water they are applying. This grant shows the state’s interest and commitment in using technology to report accurate water use data.

TPNRD will be hosting Open Houses January 13-15 throughout the District. Open House dates and times will also be posted on the TPNRD Facebook and Twitter @NrdTwin in the next few weeks. Newsletters and postcards with upcoming dates and information on how to sign up for this project will also be sent out by the TPNRD.