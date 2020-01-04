Twin Platte Natural Resources District Hosting Open Houses to sign up for GiSC Water Data Program

These open houses are for growers who have land in the TPNRD, to ask questions of the TPNRD Staff or GiSC staff regarding the new Water Data Program. Computers will be set up and staff prepared to assist growers in registering on Aghub. Aghub is an online database where the smart meter electrical data, fields and well data, and grower’s information will all come together and show the amount of water applied to the field. This process will provide growers easy access to their water use data.

Dates, Locations, and Times

_ Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) is hosting an Open House in Arthur at the Arthur County Courthouse,

Jan. 13, 2020 starting at 10 am until 1 pm MT.

_ Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) is hosting an Open House in Hershey at the Hershey Fire

Hall, Jan. 14, 2020 starting at 9 am until 11:30 am CT.

_Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) is hosting an Open House in Sutherland at the Sutherland

Village Office, Jan. 14, 2020 starting at 1:30 pm until 4 pm CT.

_Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) is hosting an Open House in Brady at the Brady Community

Center, Jan. 15, 2020 starting at 9:30 am until 12:00 pm CT.

_Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD) is hosting an Open House in Ogallala at The Driftwood

Restaurant, Jan. 16, 2020 starting at 9:30 am until 12:00 pm MT. Please park in the back of the Restaurant.