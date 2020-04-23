class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Two additional cases of COVID-19 are lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District | KRVN Radio

Two additional cases of COVID-19 are lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District

BY Four Corners Health Department | April 23, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Two additional cases of COVID-19 are lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District

Two additional cases of COVID-19 are reported in the Four Corners District:  one in Seward County, and one in York County.  Both cases are direct contacts of other previously-reported known COVID-19 cases.

Seward County:  A male in his 30’s has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.

York County:  A male in his 40’s was diagnosed and is self-isolating at home.

Total COVID-19 cases for the Four Corners District are now at 20.  York County has 9, Seward County 5 (including one death), Polk County 5, and Butler County remains at 1.  Total recoveries number 11.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments