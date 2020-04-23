Two additional cases of COVID-19 are lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District

Two additional cases of COVID-19 are reported in the Four Corners District: one in Seward County, and one in York County. Both cases are direct contacts of other previously-reported known COVID-19 cases.

Seward County: A male in his 30’s has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.

York County: A male in his 40’s was diagnosed and is self-isolating at home.

Total COVID-19 cases for the Four Corners District are now at 20. York County has 9, Seward County 5 (including one death), Polk County 5, and Butler County remains at 1. Total recoveries number 11.