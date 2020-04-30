Two Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of two additional persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

New cases include:

One Red Willow County resident – A female in her 30’s who is self-isolating at home, related to direct contact with case #4 from Red Willow County.

One Red Willow county resident – A male in his 90’s who is hospitalized, related to community spread.

The Hitchcock county case is self isolating and home and is related to community spread.

These cases bring the total to nine positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD: three in Furnas County, four in Red Willow County, one in Frontier County and one in Hitchcock County.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact with these persons to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will be given instructions to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored daily by public health officials for symptoms.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook or at 501 Broadway in Imperial (5th St. entrance). 308-345-4223.