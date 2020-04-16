Burwell, NE –Loup Basin Public Health Departments (LBPHD) has identified two additional positive COVID-19 cases in Howard County. The first case is a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The second is a female in her 20s. Both cases were in contact with an individual who was known to be positive with COVID-19. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

Contact tracing has been completed and one location of low-risk public exposure includes Casey’s General Store at 1013 2nd Street in St. Paul, Nebraska. The times identified for low risk exposure to the public include April 10th and April 13th from 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. both days. Those who identify that they were at this public place of low risk exposure during the specified times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. Those who develop symptoms (fever, sudden onset of cough or shortness of breath, diarrhea) should contact their health care providers for further direction.

As testing becomes more widespread in Nebraska, asymptomatic COVID-19 positives cases have been identified. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 25% of people continue to show no symptoms. With one in four COVID-19 cases being asymptomatic, it is important to take measure to protect yourself when in public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of cloth face coverings. Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabrics, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or changing the shape. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).