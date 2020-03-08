Two Additional Presumptive Positive Cases of Coronavirus Reported to Nebraska DHHS

New cases are family members of first case identified

LINCOLN – Two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The cases are family members of the first case identified.

The two family members live in Douglas County. They are experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are improving. Both have been in self-quarantine at home since Friday. Other close contacts of the first case who have been tested so far, have tested negative for the disease.

“We expected to see additional cases and the response to today’s developments is already in motion,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) and DHHS are currently identifying people who came into close contact with the two family members to help prevent further spread.”

These two newest cases had limited exposure to other individuals in the community, based on information gathered during DCHD’s investigation.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Nebraska’s initial case of COVID-19 is a woman is in her 30s from Douglas County who recently returned from England. She continues to be treated at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit. Public health officials continue to identify additional people who came into close contact with this person.

Officials haven’t detected COVID-19 spreading in Nebraska communities at this time.

Nebraskans also have a role to play in this response. Practice good health habits to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick . Avoid close contact with those who are sick. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



This is an evolving situation and it’s important to be prepared. Make sure you have two weeks worth of food and water, check regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply, and think through what you would do if there are closures in your community or you have to work from home.

Here’s where you can find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://www.dhhs/ne.gov/ coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .