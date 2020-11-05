Two Arrested After a Shotgun Fires Twice and a Hammer is Used in a Kearney East Lawn Altercation

KEARNEY – On Wednesday (11/5) afternoon Kearney Police was called to East Lawn Trailer Court in response to a disturbance at the location. Upon arrival, officers contacted two male subjects who had been in a physical altercation with a hammer and a shotgun.

Officers learned the shotgun had been shot twice causing damage to the neighbor’s trailer, fortunately nobody was injured.

21-year-old Andrew Senkel was arrested for 2nd degree assault, criminal mischief, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. 23-year-old Brady Hoss was arrested for 3rd degree assault, discharge of a firearm in city limits, use of weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and terroristic threats.

Both subjects were transported to the Buffalo County Jail.

