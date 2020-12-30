Two arrested in Kearney armed robbery

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at approximately 1:28 a.m., Kearney Police were dispatched to the Kwik Stop, located at 414 2nd Avenue South, to investigate an armed robbery. The clerk reported a black male threatened him with a handgun, demanding he open the cash register. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash and the clerk’s cell phone. The clerk believed the suspect departed south on 2nd Avenue in a Ford Explorer. Kearney Police Criminal Investigators responded to assist with the investigation and process the crime scene.

Kearney County was notified of the incident and at approximately 1:49 a.m. a Minden Police Officer located a matching vehicle southbound out of Minden. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to assist with a traffic stop and two adult occupants were contacted and detained. The male’s clothing matched that of the suspect on surveillance video from the Kwik Shop. A handgun and bag of cash was observed inside the vehicle. KPD officers arrived on scene and placed a husband and wife into custody.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeremiah Kresser of Grand Island was arrested and booked at Buffalo County Jail for Robbery and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Fifty-one-year-old Angela Kresser of Grand Island was arrested and booked at Buffalo County Jail for Robbery.

The Kearney Police Department was assisted by members of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Minden Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on this case. We are thankful for the great teamwork and inter agency cooperation which resulted in the quick clearance of this case. There were no injuries reported during the robbery or arrest.