Two arrested in Kearney drug task force operation

Investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two people on multiple drug-related charges following an investigation in Kearney. The operation included investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Patrol says that on Friday, January 3, investigators executed a search warrant on a residence at 1000 4th Avenue #28 in Kearney. During the search, investigators located methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. Investigations also located an automatic knife at the residence.

Investigators arrested Katherina Dydel, 49, and Christopher Hines, 42, both of Kearney, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one ounce, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dydel was also arrested on a warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.