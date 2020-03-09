Two Arrests Made After Office Jumps in Moving Vehicle to Avoid Being Run Over.

A Lexington Police officer was forced to jump inside a vehicle during a confrontation on Friday to avoid being run over.

At 11:43am officers were dispatched to a Casey’s General Store in Lexington at 902 N. Adams Street. An officer observed 20-year-old Gabino Laguna sitting in a Ford Excursion outside the store and attempted to arrest Laguna for outstanding arrest warrants. Laguna yelled at the driver, 19-year-old Cecilia Reyes to drive away. The vehicle began moving in reverse, and the officer jumped in the vehicle while in confrontation with Laguna. Reyes put the vehicle in drive and went a short distance before stopping the vehicle. At this time Laguna removed an item out of his pocket and threw it to the driver’s seat.

Other officers arrived at the scene to assist in the arrest. Later the item thrown from Laguna’s pocket was found to be a meth pipe and the pipe field tested positive for meth.

Laguna faces charges of assault of an officer – 3rd degree, possession of a controlled substance, Resisting arrest and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Reyes can face aiding and abetting 3rd degree assault of an officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, aiding and abbeting resisting arrest, and driving under suspension.