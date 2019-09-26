Two Crashes Close Areas of I-80

Lincoln, Neb. — Two crashes made it necessary to close a couple stretches of Interstate-80 on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 12:00 Noon MT, troopers responded to a crash involving a pickup and two semis near the intersection of I-80 and I-76 on the Nebraska-Colorado border. One of the semis was transporting a potentially flammable substance, which spilled from a container inside the trailer.

Troopers with the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team responded to the scene and both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were diverted to alternate routes. The scene was declared safe and eastbound lanes were opened after approximately 90 minutes. Westbound lanes were closed for about four hours. In addition to NSP, Big Springs Fire, Nebraska State Fire Marshalls, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. CT, a crash involving two semis forced the closing of I-80 between mile markers 420 and 409, between Omaha and Lincoln, for westbound traffic. Both semis caught fire, causing amoke which created visibility problems and forced the closing of eastbound lanes for a short time as well.

Several law enforcement agencies and fire and rescue crews responded to assist at the scene. One of the semi drivers was transported to Bryan Medical Center – West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening conditions. The driver of the semi that rear-ended the other semi was cited for following too close.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were expected to open shortly after 9:30 p.m. CT