Two dead and two wounded in shooting

Two dead and two wounded in shooting

BY Associated Press | November 22, 2020
Two people died and two others were wounded in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Nebraska. Bellevue police say officers were called to a Sonic Drive-In to investigate a “possible bomb” inside a moving truck in the parking lot.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Video obtained by news outlets showed a vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

Police say it may have been ignited by fireworks or “some type of device” but the cause is still under investigation.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
