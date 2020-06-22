Two in Custody after Vehicle Strikes Patrol Unit, Flees

Omaha, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one person and located a missing juvenile following a pursuit in eastern Nebraska.

The incident occurred Saturday, at approximately 2:00 p.m., when a trooper was responding to a call at Mahoney State Park. The trooper was traveling, with lights and siren activated, westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 443 when a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper’s lane, making contact with the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The contact did not disable either vehicle. The driver of the Malibu refused to stop and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. After several miles, the vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 439 and came to a stop in the parking lot of a gas station. The trooper then took both the driver and passenger into custody. The driver then provided a false name.

The driver, 22 year old Jacob VandenBosch, of Farwell, Michigan, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations. The passenger, a 15-year-old female, had a warrant for her arrest from Michigan and had been reported missing.

VandenBosch was lodged in Douglas County Jail. The juvenile will be returned to Michigan with the assistance of the Michigan State Police. There were no injuries in this incident.