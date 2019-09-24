Two injured in multi-vehicle accident

Lexington, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel were called to a multi-vehicle crash east of Lexington Monday afternoon in which two vehicles collided and the drivers of the two vehicles were transported from the scene with injuries. Two other vehicles were impacted by the collision, but not directly involved. The crash occurred 4 miles east of Lexington on Highway 30, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle 1, a pickup driven by 26 year old Luke Farrell of Lexington, was eastbound on U-S Highway 30 approaching the intersection of Road 438 when the driver slowed and stopped to turn left (North) into a business. Vehicle 2, a van driven by 36 year old Natasha Keeton of Lexington, collided with the back of vehicle 1 pushing both vehicles about 250 feet to the eastbound shoulder. Farrell and Keeton were transported to the hospital by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Farrell had neck & back injuries and Keeton suffered a broken ankle. Keeton stated that she looked down to her phone in the cup holder to check the time and when she looked back up, the truck was stopped in front of her and she collided with the vehicle. Both vehicles were totaled.

Vehicle 3, a pickup, was eastbound behind vehicle 2 and the driver had to turn into the south ditch to avoid a collision with debris in the road and became stuck in the mud. Vehicle 4, an SUV, was traveling westbound on Highway 30 near the accident and received $1,500 damage from flying debris. There were no injuries in vehicles 3 and 4.

No citation has been issued at this time.