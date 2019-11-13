Two Iowans held on $1 million bond for meth possession

Willow Island, Neb. — Two Iowans are being held on $1 Million bond each after being found with more than 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with Iowa plates near the entrance of a Paulsen Sand and Gravel plant off of Willow Island Road southeast of the Gothenburg I-80 interchange shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 10).

The Deputy asked what the two were doing and the driver, 36 year old Kristense Rose of Forth Dodge, Iowa told the Deputy she and her passenger, 34 year old Jeremy Buckingham, also of Forth Dodge, were looking at maps.

The Deputy discovered Buckingham had an active nationwide warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of Iowa. During a search of his person, the Deputy found a glass pipe with a substance suspected to be marijuana in Buckingham’s front right jeans pocket.

Jeremy Buckingham was placed under arrest for his active warrant and placed in the Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

The Deputy asked Kristense Rose whether there were drugs in the vehicle and that he planned to conduct a search and she fled from the scene turning right on Willow Island Road which runs parallel to eastbound I-80. The Deputy found a large, dark-colored backpack on the curve that leads onto the road. It contained several clear bags of a white crystal substance which he knew to be methamphetamine.

A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant located the fleeing vehicle on Highway 30 and arrested Rose.

Both Rose and Buckingham were placed in custody and transported to the Dawson County Jail. Nearly $7,500 was located in Kristense Rose’s purse and a meth pipe was found in the center console. A baggie with suspected marijuana was located on the front passenger seat and two cell phones were located on the front passenger seat.

Jeremy Buckingham faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Felony 1B) ; Possession of Marijuana One Ounce or Less (Infraction); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Infraction).

Kristense Rose faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Felony 1B); Flight to Avoid Arrest (Class I Misdemeanor); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Infraction).

Jeremy Buckingham and Kristense Rose had their preliminary hearing set for Nov. 26, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.