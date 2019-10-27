class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416643 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Two Killed-Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Two Killed-Nebraska

BY Associated Press | October 27, 2019
Home News Regional News
Two Killed-Nebraska

MONROE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office say 43-year-old Lisa Groth, of Monroe, was driving the car south of a county road Friday morning when it collided with a westbound grain truck. Investigators say Groth and the child riding with her were killed in the crash.

The driver of the grain truck was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash continues.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments