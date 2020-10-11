Two men dead in Red Willow Co, one man arrested in one death

The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and Red Willow County Attorney’s Office released a statement Sunday afternoon on death investigations taking place.

Charles Edward Decker, age 36 of Indianola, Nebraska died as a result of a motor-vehicle collision between two vehicles on Highway 6-34 near mm 96 during the early morning hours of October 8th, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m. The cause of the collision is still under investigation and this investigation is being handled by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Also deceased at the scene was Steven Lee Weaver, age 30 of the McCook area. This matter remains under investigation by the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

In connection with the investigation, Alva C. Decker, age 33 of Indianola, Nebraska was arrested late Friday afternoon 10/09/2020 pursuant to an arrest warrant obtained by investigators. A complaint has been filed charging Alva C. Decker with Murder in the 1st Degree, a Class 1A Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Class 1 Felony, a Class 2 Felony and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony a Class 1C Felony. No bond has been set in the case.

Both decedents were autopsied in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday. No results have been reported as of this press release.

The investigating agencies are being assisted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. No date or time has been scheduled for Alva C. Decker’s appearance in the Red Willow County Court but it is anticipated Decker will appear later this week.