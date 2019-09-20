Two men dead near Shelton

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two Grand Island men found in a rural subdivision sand pit 2 miles south of Shelton, NE.

At approximately 9:18 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 deputies were called to the area of 5 Catfish Cove Place Shelton, NE in regard to a check welfare call. An employer of a construction company was having difficulty locating a man working on a residential construction site near a sand pit.

It was determined that two co-workers, age 26 and 37, both of Grand Island, NE were unaccounted for and had not been seen or heard from since early morning on this date.

Information suggested the men may had intended to fish at a sand pit near their work site prior to starting their work day. Over a 3 hour period, air, ground and water searches of the area were conducted. The two men were discovered dead in the sand pit located behind the construction site. While circumstances leading up to the deaths are not immediately clear, preliminary investigation indicates no evidence of foul play. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Agencies assisting deputies at the scene included volunteer fire departments from Shelton, Gibbon, Kearney and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. CHI-GSH AirCare and the KVFD dive team also assisted as did several local residents.

Next are being notified. Names to be released at a proper time following confirmation.