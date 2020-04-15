Two new cases in Two Rivers Public Health Department area

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 68 total cases. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include one (1) Dawson County resident; one (1) Buffalo County resident:

Dawson County

1 male in his 50s

Buffalo County

1 female in her 20s

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Nebraskans have been doing a great job of complying with our social distancing directives.

These six rules will unite Nebraskans in our shared goal of slowing the spread of the virus as we enter its peak period.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.