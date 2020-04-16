Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported by the Four Corners Health Department

Four Corners Health Department is reporting daily any new individuals who are laboratory-confirmed with COVID-19. The District’s count (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has increased by 2 cases today for a new total of 11 cases. Today, newly diagnosed persons include one (1) Polk County resident; one (1) York County resident:
Polk County
- 1 male in his 20s. He is self-isolating at home. Contacts have been identified and are self-quarantining.
York County
- 1 male in his 30s. He is self-isolating and contacts are in quarantine.
This brings York County to 6 total positive cases; Polk to 4; Seward to 1; Butler remains at zero. Please refer to our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov for the most recent local updates.
Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.