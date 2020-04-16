Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported by the Four Corners Health Department

Four Corners Health Department is reporting daily any new individuals who are laboratory-confirmed with COVID-19. The District’s count (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has increased by 2 cases today for a new total of 11 cases. Today, newly diagnosed persons include one (1) Polk County resident; one (1) York County resident:

Polk County

1 male in his 20s. He is self-isolating at home. Contacts have been identified and are self-quarantining.

York County

1 male in his 30s. He is self-isolating and contacts are in quarantine.

This brings York County to 6 total positive cases; Polk to 4; Seward to 1; Butler remains at zero. Please refer to our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov for the most recent local updates.

