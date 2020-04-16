class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455619 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported by the Four Corners Health Department

Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported by the Four Corners Health Department

BY Four Corners Health Department | April 16, 2020
Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported by the Four Corners Health Department

Four Corners Health Department is reporting daily any new individuals who are laboratory-confirmed with COVID-19. The District’s count (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has increased by 2 cases today for a new total of 11 cases.  Today, newly diagnosed persons include one (1) Polk County resident; one (1) York County resident:

Polk County

  • 1 male in his 20s.  He is self-isolating at home.  Contacts have been identified and are self-quarantining.

York County

  • 1 male in his 30s.  He is self-isolating and contacts are in quarantine.

This brings York County to 6 total positive cases; Polk to 4; Seward to 1; Butler remains at zero.  Please refer to our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov for the most recent local updates.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

  1. Stay home.  No non-essential errands and no social gatherings.  Respect the ten-person limit.
  2. Socially distance your work.  Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
  3. Shop alone and only shop once a week.  Do not take family with you.
  4. Help kids follow social distancing.  Play at home.  No group sports.  And no playgrounds.
  5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them.  Do not visit long-term care facilities.
  6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
